First Alert Weather: Sun breaks through Saturday afternoon

A batch of showers continues to push east this morning and exits the east end over the next hour or so. Then it's a pretty decent weekend overall with a brighter afternoon ahead.

Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s. Can't completely rule out a spotty shower for the rest of the day, but it would be very isolated. The humidity hangs on today, making for a typical late August day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and turning less muggy. Lows will be in the 60s for most.

As for Sunday, it'll be the more comfortable half of the weekend as we lose the humidity. Temps will reach the upper 70s to around 80.

Temps look to remain below average for the last week of August with temps mainly in the mid to upper 70s.