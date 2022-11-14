Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Snow and rain prompts Yellow Alert for Tuesday afternoon, evening

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/14 Monday afternoon update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/14 Monday afternoon update 02:37

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

7-pm-tue.png
CBS2

Rain and snow will develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening from west to east. The snow will be primarily N&W of the city while rain is expected across the city, immediate northwest suburbs and along the coast. 

11-pm-tue.png
CBS2

Through the evening, snow will change to a mix and possibly even plain rain across our more immediate northwest suburbs. This will limit snowfall amounts to a trace to 1". 

3-am-wed.png
CBS2

It will take longer for the snow to changeover well N&W across Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess Counties, for example. That said, snowfall amounts will likely reach and exceed 1" in those areas with locally up to 3+" possible.

7-am-wed.png
CBS2

Much of the frozen precipitation will changeover to a plain rain late tomorrow night and taper off into Wednesday morning. That said, commuters should expect a damp start to the day in the city with some slick/slushy spots across our northwest suburbs.

cbs-skycast-snowfall-1.png
CBS2
First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:41 PM

