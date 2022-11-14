First Alert Weather: Snow and rain prompts Yellow Alert for Tuesday afternoon, evening

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Rain and snow will develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening from west to east. The snow will be primarily N&W of the city while rain is expected across the city, immediate northwest suburbs and along the coast.

Through the evening, snow will change to a mix and possibly even plain rain across our more immediate northwest suburbs. This will limit snowfall amounts to a trace to 1".

It will take longer for the snow to changeover well N&W across Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess Counties, for example. That said, snowfall amounts will likely reach and exceed 1" in those areas with locally up to 3+" possible.

Much of the frozen precipitation will changeover to a plain rain late tomorrow night and taper off into Wednesday morning. That said, commuters should expect a damp start to the day in the city with some slick/slushy spots across our northwest suburbs.

