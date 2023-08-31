First Alert Weather: Rip current risk, but otherwise beautiful day

After leaving a trail of destruction across the Southeast, Tropical Storm Idalia is now moving off the Carolina Coast, and will eventually be moving out to sea, posing no direct threat to our region. As Idalia moves offshore, Hurricane Franklin continues to swirl in the Atlantic. The two will combine in sending dangerously high surf to our local beaches. Waves will range between 6-9 feet at times.

CBS New York

The risk of rip currents is also extremely high. This is why many of the beaches of Long Island have been closed off to swimming. The effects of last night's full moon, as well as both tropical systems, will contribute to the chance of coastal flooding on Atlantic Shoreline beaches. This has already occurred since last night, most notably at Jones Beach.

In terms of weather, a cold front has ushered in a refreshing air mass for today. We will see a few high clouds from the outer edges of Idalia, but highs in the mid to upper 70s coupled with low humidity and sunshine will make for a beautiful day. It will also be on the breezy side, with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

For tonight, skies will clear out, while the breeze will linger. It will be quite a cool night. With lows ranging from 60 in the city, to the upper 40s across the northwestern zones, it will be the coolest night in a while. Friday is looking even better! Although some breeziness will stick around, lots of sunshine will be in place. Our high will be 77.

As for the holiday weekend, it is also looking great. A gradual warming trend will ensue, with each day gaining several degrees, and no rain is expected.