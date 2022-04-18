First Alert Weather: Red Alert with heavy rain, highs winds headed our way

NEW YORK -- It may have felt like summer last week, but we're back on a Red Alert this Monday.

The CBS2 Weather Team is tracking heavy rain and high winds headed our way tonight.

People north and west of New York City might even see some snow.

Wind advisories will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Coastal flood warnings also take effect at 8 p.m.

Sullivan and Ulster counties will be under winter storm warnings from 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday, with 4 to 8 inches of snowfall expected across the highest elevations.

Light rain will start late this afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain will fill in after 9-10 p.m. and stick around overnight, with the potential for some flooding.

During this period of heavy rain, we'll also see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, as well as minor to moderate coastal flooding.

The rain will taper off early tomorrow morning, and when all is said and done, .5-2" of rainfall is expected.

For the remainder of the day Tuesday, it will be blustery with perhaps some stray showers in the afternoon and highs in the 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 60. Thursday there's a slight chance of showers with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest updates.