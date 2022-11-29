First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms

cbs2

Alert: Red Alert late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Forecast: Today will be a little colder, but calmer. Expect highs in the upper 40s.

More clouds fill in tonight with temps only falling into the 40s.

Rain fills in tomorrow, but mainly after 10AM with pockets of heavy rain expected into the afternoon. It will be windy, too, with peak gusts of 40-50 mph; the strongest winds will likely be along the coast.

As for temperatures, it will be milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Then into tomorrow night we'll see clearing skies and subsiding winds, but it will remain blustery. Expect temperatures to fall into the 30s by daybreak on Thursday with wind chills only in the 20s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be breezy and much colder with highs only in the 40s... wind chills in the 30s. As for Friday, it will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.