First Alert Weather: Red Alert for strong, potentially severe thunderstorms Friday
NEW YORK -- It's a Red Alert day with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms headed our way Friday afternoon through night.
The storms are capable of producing downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The greatest risk, overall, will be west of the city.
Fog and clouds will give way to rain mid-to-late afternoon, with the busiest period around 3 to 4 p.m. in the west until about 8 p.m. east of the city.
The storms could impact holiday travel on the roads and at airports.
Expect leftover showers overnight and into Saturday.
Sunday looks better, with mostly sun and and highs closer to 80. Then, Memorial Day is shaping up to be the best of the bunch.
