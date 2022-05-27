Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for strong, potentially severe thunderstorms Friday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain tonight
NEW YORK -- It's a Red Alert day with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms headed our way Friday afternoon through night.

The storms are capable of producing downpours, damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. The greatest risk, overall, will be west of the city. 

red-alert-full-page-1.png
CBS2

Fog and clouds will give way to rain mid-to-late afternoon, with the busiest period around 3 to 4 p.m. in the west until about 8 p.m. east of the city. 

The storms could impact holiday travel on the roads and at airports. 

jl-severe-national-and-local-1.png
CBS2

Expect leftover showers overnight and into Saturday. 

Sunday looks better, with mostly sun and and highs closer to 80. Then, Memorial Day is shaping up to be the best of the bunch. 

skycast-memorial-day-weekend.png
CBS2

Stick with CBS2 to stay up to date on the First Alert Weather forecast.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

