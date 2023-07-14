First Alert Weather: Red Alert for pop-up strong thunderstorms, flash flooding

Notes: Severe thunderstorms moved through overnight and early this morning, with strong storms lingering north of the city.

The storms were generally sub-severe, but have been producing heavy rainfall over the last couple of hours.

Additional rainfall is expected across our northern suburbs as the storms gradually push out of our area.

Alert(s):

Red Alert Friday due to the threat of strong thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Yellow Alert Sunday due to the threat of flash flooding.

Forecast: There will be a lingering chance of showers thunderstorms throughout the day. There may perhaps be a break in the action midday with better coverage later this afternoon and evening.

These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so flash flooding will once again be a concern. Outside of that, it will be rather warm and muggy with highs in the 80s and feels like temps near 90.

The showers/thunderstorms will linger into this evening before fizzling out after about 10 p.m. or so. It will be another warm, muggy night with lows in the 70s.

As for Saturday, isolated showers/thunderstorms are possible, but it should generally be a less active day. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the 80s and feels like temps in the low 90s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday's looking like the more active half of the weekend with more widespread showers/t'storms. That said, flash flooding will once again be a possibility. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temps around 90.