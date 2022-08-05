First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday with evening shower chances

Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.

Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding where storms develop. While any storms will be slow-moving, they'll once again be hit or miss and not everyone will see them.

For tonight, there's a lingering shower/storm risk into the evening before any activity gradually weakens overnight.

As for the weekend, with a dissipating front nearby, the risk of pop-up showers/storms will continue. Saturday has a slightly better chance, but neither day is a washout. It will remain very humid with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Looking Ahead: Monday will be partly sunny with another risk of some scattered showers/storms. We're stuck in a typical summer pattern with high humidity and daily pop-ups, mainly in the afternoon and evenings. But by no means is any one day a washout.