First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot conditions and pop-up storms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hot and stormy
First Alert Weather: Hot and stormy 03:08

Alert: Red Alert today and tomorrow because of hazy, hot and humid conditions.

Advisory: Heat Advisory until 8 PM tomorrow because it will feel like 95-105.

Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with perhaps a few pop-up showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover showers should wrap up by about midnight with clearing thereafter. Temps will only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms. Highs will be in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105.

Looking Ahead: The heat starts to break on Wednesday, but we're expecting more widespread showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s. There will be a lingering chance of showers on Thursday, but the humidity will continue to slide. Highs will be in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

