First Alert Weather: Red Alert as winter storm clears out Sunday

Our first winter storm of the season is moving through the region.

Though not a blockbuster, it has delivered a decent amount of snow to portions of the area.

As of now, the jackpot is in northwestern New Jersey, where up to 11.5 inches has fallen already.

Elsewhere, Central Park picked up its first measurable snow of the season, while heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 50 mph rocked the Jersey Shore.

It appears that the brunt of the storm is over, but we'll see some lingering effects through the morning hours of Sunday.

Active Alerts/Watches & Warnings

Red Alert remains in place through the morning hours of Sunday

Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of the Hudson Valley, northwestern New Jersey and northern Fairfield County through 6 PM Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory is in place for portions of northeastern New Jersey, and coastal Westchester and Fairfield counties through 11 AM Sunday

Coastal Flood Advisory for Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Fairfield counties through 10 AM Sunday.

Timing It Out & Breaking It Down

Through 12 PM Sunday: Light rain and snow showers continue through the morning hours. One final burst of moderate snowfall moves through most of the area by late morning. Only minor accumulations of a coating to 2 inches are expected. Winds remain gusty, especially at the coast, where gusts may range between 25-45 mph. Some minor coastal flooding is possible during the hide tide cycle.

Rest Of Sunday: A few stray snow showers are possible through the afternoon hours, especially north of the city. Otherwise expect cloudy skies, a bit of a breeze, and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead:

We have already issued a Red Alert for late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This is due to the threat of a strong storm that will bring flooding rains and damaging winds to the entire region.