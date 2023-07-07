First Alert Weather: Rain chances return for weekend forecast

Forecast: Today will be another hot, sticky day with a chance of some isolated showers/t'storms this afternoon, especially inland. The main threat from these storms will be locally heavy rain that could lead to some flooding. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temperatures near 90.

The shower/t'storm activity should wind down by about 8PM with things remaining quiet the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, expect iso'd showers and rumbles of thunder with highs in the mid 80s and feels like temps near 90.

Looking Ahead: Sunday looks more active, especially in the afternoon and evening, with the potential for a few strong storms and even some flash flooding. The entire area is under at least a marginal risk of flooding, but there's a slightly greater risk in and around the city and across the interior.

This will need to be monitored over the next couple of days with updates to come.