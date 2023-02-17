First Alert Weather: Rain chances Friday, then big drop in temperatures

Today: It's still rather mild out there, with temps hovering in the upper 50s. The mild air will continue through the morning, as we'll see another day in the 60s before temps fall dramatically in the afternoon. Rain has already begun to infiltrate the region and will last through the early afternoon. It could be heavy at times, with an embedded thunderstorm possible. The rain will be accompanied by some wind as well.

Once the rain stops, temperatures will begin to rapidly fall through the afternoon and evening hours. By 7 pm, it will be in the 30s. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This will send windchill values into the teens and even single digits for some. Our overnight low will be 26.

Weekend: Saturday will begin chilly, but winds will gradually slacken throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be a sunny and seasonable day, with a high of 43.

Temps will rebound even further on Sunday, as we'll see a high of 51. No rain or snow is anticipated for the weekend.