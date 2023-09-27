First Alert Weather: Pick of the week as sunshine finally returns to forecast
Forecast
Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly again... 50s and 40s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs in the 60s.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Rain likely with pockets of heavy rain possible for parts of the area. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs near 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.
