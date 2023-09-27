Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Pick of the week as sunshine finally returns to forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Finally seeing some sunshine
First Alert Weather: Finally seeing some sunshine 01:54
Forecast

Today: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly again... 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Rain likely with pockets of heavy rain possible for parts of the area. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs near 70. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 7:54 AM

