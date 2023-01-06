Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers
First Alert Weather: Passing showers 02:32

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.

skycast-today-rt-new-73.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. 

weekend-forecast-new-right-13.png
CBS2

A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.