First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday, much cooler Sunday

This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.

Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.

It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.

Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today.

By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.

Have a great weekend!