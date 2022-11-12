Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday, much cooler Sunday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/12 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/12 Saturday morning update 02:31

This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.

Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.

weekend-forecast-new-2.png
CBS2

It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.

skycast-tonight-rt-new.png
CBS2

Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. 

md-wakeup-feels.png
CBS2

By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Have a great weekend!

First published on November 12, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.