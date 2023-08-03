Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, more humid with chance of late showers

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Last stretch of clear skies
First Alert Weather: Last stretch of clear skies 03:21

Alerts: Yellow Alert Friday due to the threat of strong to severe PM thunderstorms N&W.

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and slightly more humid with a late day chance of showers. Expect highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers/rumbles push through tonight, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with lows in the 60s. 

As for Friday, it will be humid with some showers around and the threat of strong to severe PM thunderstorms N&W. The main concern with these storms will be downpours (localized flooding) and locally damaging winds.

Looking Ahead: High pressure regains control this weekend and delivers mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

