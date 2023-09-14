First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, but less humid; Plus, latest Hurricane Lee update
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity this afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Widespread 50s with 40s N&W.
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s.
Advisories:
- High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday
- High Surf Advisory along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday for 4-12+ foot waves
Looking Ahead
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. East: Chance of rain and gusty (Lee). Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hurricane Lee
Latest: 100 mph (Category 2) moving N @ 9 mph
Track/strength: Continues to move north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend
Landfall: Most likely extreme northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend
Local Impacts:
- Through Saturday: High surf, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents
- Late Friday night - Saturday (Long Island): Blustery with a chance of showers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.