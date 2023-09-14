First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, but less humid; Plus, latest Hurricane Lee update

First Alert Weather: Sunny and less humid

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity this afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Widespread 50s with 40s N&W.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s.

Advisories:

High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday

High Surf Advisory along NJ and south facing NY beaches through Saturday for 4-12+ foot waves

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. East: Chance of rain and gusty (Lee). Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hurricane Lee

Latest: 100 mph (Category 2) moving N @ 9 mph

Track/strength: Continues to move north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend

Landfall: Most likely extreme northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend

