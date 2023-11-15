First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny but chilly, with highs in low 50s
Forecast
Today: A little colder this morning... 30s and 20s. Sunny to partly cloudy, chilly and quiet the remainder of the day. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Clearing and still a little cold. Lows in the 40s with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60.
Looking ahead
Friday: Late chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Morning showers. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
