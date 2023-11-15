Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny but chilly, with highs in low 50s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Calm but still chilly
First Alert Weather: Calm but still chilly 01:51

Forecast

Today: A little colder this morning... 30s and 20s. Sunny to partly cloudy, chilly and quiet the remainder of the day. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Clearing and still a little cold. Lows in the 40s with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60.

Looking ahead

Friday: Late chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Morning showers. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 6:34 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

