Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: More pop-up showers possible Monday; humid with highs in 80s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert through morning commute
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert through morning commute 02:53

Alert: Yellow Alert expires at 9 a.m. Monday

jl-fa-rain-totals-1.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will remain humid with perhaps a leftover shower/t'storm this afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s again. Any leftovers showers/rumbles fizzle out this evening with things remaining quiet the remainder of the night. 

fa-today-right-41.png
CBS2

It will be less humid with lows around 70... 60s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, hot and not too humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

fa-7-day-41.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be hotter and a little more humid with highs in the low 90s. As for the second half of the week, it will be warm and muggy with a chance of showers/t'storms on Thursday and Friday.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.