First Alert Weather: More pop-up showers possible Monday; humid with highs in 80s

Alert: Yellow Alert expires at 9 a.m. Monday

CBS2

Forecast: Today will remain humid with perhaps a leftover shower/t'storm this afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s again. Any leftovers showers/rumbles fizzle out this evening with things remaining quiet the remainder of the night.

CBS2

It will be less humid with lows around 70... 60s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, hot and not too humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be hotter and a little more humid with highs in the low 90s. As for the second half of the week, it will be warm and muggy with a chance of showers/t'storms on Thursday and Friday.