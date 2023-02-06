First Alert Weather: Monday highs around 50; Mild week ahead

Forecast: Today will be breezy and mild again with highs around 50... feeling more like March. Tonight will be clear and colder with lows in the 30s... 20s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, expect increasing clouds with perhaps a little rain in the evening. It will be chilly, too, with highs only in the 40s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the 50s. Thursday will feature more clouds with some showers around.

As for Friday, it will be even milder with highs in the 50s.