First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, low humidity with isolated afternoon showers

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny with low humidity and isolated showers this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight we'll see a leftover evening shower then clearing. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s again.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity. Expect highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday looks like the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs around 80 again.

As for the second half of the week, we'll see an up-tick in the humidity as well as the returns of some showers/thunderstorms.