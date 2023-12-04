Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, before cold temperatures return tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Cold week ahead
First Alert Weather: Cold week ahead 01:49

Forecast

Today: Sun and clouds this afternoon, but mainly dry. Highs in the low 50s again.

Tonight: Clouds followed by some clearing. Colder with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Even colder with highs in the mid 40s.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold again with a slight chance of flurries/showers. Highs around 40.

Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 6:52 AM EST

