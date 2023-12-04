First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, before cold temperatures return tomorrow
Forecast
Today: Sun and clouds this afternoon, but mainly dry. Highs in the low 50s again.
Tonight: Clouds followed by some clearing. Colder with lows in the 30s.
Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Even colder with highs in the mid 40s.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cold again with a slight chance of flurries/showers. Highs around 40.
Friday: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.