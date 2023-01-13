Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild morning
First Alert Weather: Mild morning 02:42

Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.

