First Alert Weather: Leftover showers to start, then mild afternoon

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Showers linger this morning
First Alert Weather: Showers linger this morning 05:03

Forecast

Today: Still some showers/rain/drizzle around this morning with things tapering off S&E this afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Some clearing and a little colder with wind chills falling into the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow night: Very cold with wind chills falling into the teens and single digits.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Sunny and not as windy with highs around 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the 50s.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:20 AM EST

