First Alert Weather: Leftover showers to start, then mild afternoon
Forecast
Today: Still some showers/rain/drizzle around this morning with things tapering off S&E this afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Some clearing and a little colder with wind chills falling into the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Tomorrow night: Very cold with wind chills falling into the teens and single digits.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Sunny and not as windy with highs around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.