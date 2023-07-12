First Alert Weather: Humidity returns with chance of rain; Yellow Alert tomorrow

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday PM & Friday due to showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and lead to flooding.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with perhaps a shower/thunderstorm well N&W this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 90s. There may be a leftover shower/thunderstorm or two N&W this evening, then things should quiet down the remainder of the night. It will be warm and humid with lows in the 70s and 60s.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon... potentially more organized activity into the night. Any storms that develop would be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s, but because of the humidity it will feel like the low to mid 90s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Showers/thunderstorms are expected again on Friday with a lingering risk of flooding. Expect highs in the 80s... feels like 90 or so.