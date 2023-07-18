First Alert Weather: Hot, humid & hazy with chance of scattered rain showers

Advisories:

Air Quality Alert for parts of NJ due to unhealthy levels of fine particulates (smoke) and ground level ozone. There is no Air Quality Alert in effect for NYC.

High rip current risk along south facing Suffolk County beaches.

Forecast: Today we're expecting isolated to scattered showers/thunderstorms to develop anytime after midday, some of which will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. That said, localized flooding could be an issue again.

This activity should start to wind down after 7/8PM with things remaining quiet the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, we should catch a break with just a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Expect highs in the 80s with less in the way of haze.

Looking Ahead: Thursday's trending drier with only a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for Friday, it's looking more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms back in the forecast.