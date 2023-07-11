First Alert Weather: Hot and sunny, with break from humidity

Forecast: Today will be hot and less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight will be on the balmy side with temps only falling into the 70s... 60s across our suburbs.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be hot and sticky with a chance of showers/t'storms in the afternoon and at night. Any storms that develop could be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and perhaps some locally damaging winds. Expect highs in the upper 80s, but because of the humidity it will feel like the low to mid 90s.

As for Friday, expect another chance of showers/t'storms with highs in the 80s... feels like 90 or so.