First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with highs in 90s

By Matthew Villafane

CBS New York

Notes: Moderate risk of rip currents for Long Island beaches today, low for NJ

Forecast: Early fog in spots this morning, esp. east of the city. Then today will be hot, humid, and much quieter. Most of the area remains dry with just a very slim (10%) risk of a pop-up this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs around 90 (feeling like mid 90s). Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with temps only falling into the low 70s.

 Looking Ahead: Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with about a 20% chance of a PM pop-up shower/storm, mainly to the west. As of now, much of Friday looks dry as well before the shower and t'storm risk increases again late in the day and into the weekend.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 8:19 AM

