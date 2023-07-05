First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with highs in 90s

Notes: Moderate risk of rip currents for Long Island beaches today, low for NJ

Forecast: Early fog in spots this morning, esp. east of the city. Then today will be hot, humid, and much quieter. Most of the area remains dry with just a very slim (10%) risk of a pop-up this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs around 90 (feeling like mid 90s). Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with temps only falling into the low 70s.

Looking Ahead: Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with about a 20% chance of a PM pop-up shower/storm, mainly to the west. As of now, much of Friday looks dry as well before the shower and t'storm risk increases again late in the day and into the weekend.