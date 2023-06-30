Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Hazy conditions with air quality alerts still in effect Friday due to Canadian wildfires

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Hazy Friday due to air quality
First Alert Weather: Hazy Friday due to air quality 02:22

Advisories: Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight for the entire area.

fa-air-quality-alerts-3.png
CBS2

Notes: The AQI remains in the "unhealthy" criteria but is forecasted to dip slightly below the threshold later today, placing us back in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category. 

jl-aqi-forecast-scale.png
CBS2

The latest numbers suggest that an Air Quality Alert may need to be reissued tomorrow, though the general trend into early next week is that we will see improving air quality conditions.

fa-today-right-39.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy, hazy and a little humid with highs in the 80s again. Tonight will be a little hazy and balmy with temps only falling to around 70. As for tomorrow, it will be warm, hazy and humid with just a slight chance of a shower/t'storm late in the day and west. Expect highs in the low 80s.

fa-weekend-forecast-right-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday looks like the more active half of the weekend with showers/t'storms likely, perhaps even a strong t'storm south. It will be rather muggy with highs around 80. As for early next week, it will be muggy with a lingering chance of showers/t'storms on Monday, then just a slight chance of showers/t'storms on the Fourth of July.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.