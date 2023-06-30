First Alert Weather: Hazy conditions with air quality alerts still in effect Friday due to Canadian wildfires

Advisories: Air Quality Alert in effect until midnight for the entire area.

Notes: The AQI remains in the "unhealthy" criteria but is forecasted to dip slightly below the threshold later today, placing us back in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

The latest numbers suggest that an Air Quality Alert may need to be reissued tomorrow, though the general trend into early next week is that we will see improving air quality conditions.

Forecast: Today will be partly cloudy, hazy and a little humid with highs in the 80s again. Tonight will be a little hazy and balmy with temps only falling to around 70. As for tomorrow, it will be warm, hazy and humid with just a slight chance of a shower/t'storm late in the day and west. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday looks like the more active half of the weekend with showers/t'storms likely, perhaps even a strong t'storm south. It will be rather muggy with highs around 80. As for early next week, it will be muggy with a lingering chance of showers/t'storms on Monday, then just a slight chance of showers/t'storms on the Fourth of July.