First Alert Weather: Frigid cold, snow chances N&W

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for bitter cold
First Alert Weather: Bundle up for bitter cold 05:02

Forecast

Today: Very cold morning with wind chills in the teens. Sun mixing with clouds the remainder of the day with a slight chance of snow showers N&W. Still chilly with highs in the upper 30s or so.

Tonight: Passing snow/rain showers, but mainly this evening. Light accumulations (coating-1"), but mainly N&W. Becoming windy with feels like temps in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow night: Snow likely with light accumulations (coating - 2") around the area.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Leftover morning snow followed by some clearing. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine. Highs in the low 40s, but feels like the 30s.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 8:24 AM EST

