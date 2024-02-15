First Alert Weather: Frigid cold, snow chances N&W

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for bitter cold

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for bitter cold

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for bitter cold

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Very cold morning with wind chills in the teens. Sun mixing with clouds the remainder of the day with a slight chance of snow showers N&W. Still chilly with highs in the upper 30s or so.

Tonight: Passing snow/rain showers, but mainly this evening. Light accumulations (coating-1"), but mainly N&W. Becoming windy with feels like temps in the 20s and teens.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow night: Snow likely with light accumulations (coating - 2") around the area.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Saturday: Leftover morning snow followed by some clearing. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Seasonal sunshine. Highs in the low 40s, but feels like the 30s.

