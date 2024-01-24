First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory issued for majority of Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service on Wednesday expanded Dense Fog Advisories to include most of the Tri-State Area.
New York City is under a special weather statement for patchier fog.
It will be damp, chilly and foggy over the next few days.
Currently, no flood threat exists. Our rainfall totals look to be about .75-1.25 inches through Friday morning.
Our rain then clears out and temperatures do warm up, but not as high as previously forecast for Friday afternoon. Temps in the mid 50s are more likely than low 60s, but still way above average for January.
It is mainly a clear Saturday, but rain returns Sunday and could finish as snow Sunday night into Monday.
