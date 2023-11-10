First Alert Weather: Cool with highs in low 50s, showers possible south of NYC

First Alert Weather: Showers to south

First Alert Weather: Showers to south

First Alert Weather: Showers to south

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Showers mainly south of the city through early this afternoon; late clearing. A little cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even colder. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.