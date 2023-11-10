Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cool with highs in low 50s, showers possible south of NYC

By Justin Lewis

Today: Showers mainly south of the city through early this afternoon; late clearing. A little cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even colder. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny and still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 7:49 AM EST

