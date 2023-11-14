First Alert Weather: Cool and blustery conditions

First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery conditions

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Chilly/cold this morning with some clouds around. Becoming mostly sunny and blustery with gusts of 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Calmer, but colder. Lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and quiet. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60.

Friday: Late chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Morning showers. Highs in the 50s.