First Alert Weather: Cool and blustery conditions
Forecast
Today: Chilly/cold this morning with some clouds around. Becoming mostly sunny and blustery with gusts of 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Calmer, but colder. Lows in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and quiet. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60.
Friday: Late chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Morning showers. Highs in the 50s.
