First Alert Weather: Cool and blustery conditions

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Chilly/cold this morning with some clouds around. Becoming mostly sunny and blustery with gusts of 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Calmer, but colder. Lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and quiet. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs around 60. 

Friday: Late chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Morning showers. Highs in the 50s.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 6:35 AM EST

