First Alert Weather: Coldest weather of the season settling in

First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery for Tuesday

Alerts: None.

Notes: The coldest air of the season will likely be observed today through at least tomorrow morning.

Today: Cold and blustery this afternoon with gusts to 35 mph and isolated flurries. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight: Very cold and breezy. Wind chills in the teens.

Tomorrow: Still cold. Feels like the 20s and 30s.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Milder sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Rain returns. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

