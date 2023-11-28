First Alert Weather: Coldest weather of the season settling in
Alerts: None.
Notes: The coldest air of the season will likely be observed today through at least tomorrow morning.
Today: Cold and blustery this afternoon with gusts to 35 mph and isolated flurries. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: Very cold and breezy. Wind chills in the teens.
Tomorrow: Still cold. Feels like the 20s and 30s.
Looking Ahead:
Thursday: Milder sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.
Friday: Rain returns. Highs around 50.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
