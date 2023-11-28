Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Coldest weather of the season settling in

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery for Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery for Tuesday 03:30

Alerts: None.

jl-fa-bottom-line-blue-1.png
CBS2

Notes: The coldest air of the season will likely be observed today through at least tomorrow morning.

fa-today-right.png
CBS2

Today: Cold and blustery this afternoon with gusts to 35 mph and isolated flurries. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

jl-fa-wind-gust-map-2.png
CBS2

Tonight: Very cold and breezy. Wind chills in the teens.

fa-tonight-right.png

Tomorrow: Still cold. Feels like the 20s and 30s.

fa-tomorrow-right.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Milder sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Rain returns. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50.  

fa-7-day.png
CBS2

Click here for more of the forecast.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 8:19 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.