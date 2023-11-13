First Alert Weather: Coldest morning so far, afternoon showers possible N&E
Forecast
Today: One of our coldest mornings so far... 30s and 20s. Still chilly this afternoon with increasing clouds and a stray shower N&E. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold with wind chills falling into the 30s.
Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with gusts of 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and calmer. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Sun and few clouds. Milder with highs around 60.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.