First Alert Weather: Coldest morning so far, afternoon showers possible N&E

First Alert Weather: Frosty start for some

Forecast

Today: One of our coldest mornings so far... 30s and 20s. Still chilly this afternoon with increasing clouds and a stray shower N&E. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold with wind chills falling into the 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy and blustery with gusts of 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and calmer. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sun and few clouds. Milder with highs around 60.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 60.