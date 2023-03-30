Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Chilly Thursday with feels-like temps in 30s and 40s

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Chilly Thursday
Forecast: Today will be sunny, but colder with highs only in the 40s... feels like the 30s and low 40s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the 30s and 20s. 

As for tomorrow, there will be some showers around, but mainly later in the afternoon and evening. It will be milder, too, with highs in the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Showers are likely on Saturday with perhaps some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. It will be blustery and unseasonably warm, too, with highs around 70... a taste of May. 

As for Sunday, it will be much cooler with wind chills in the 40s. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:07 AM

