First Alert Weather: Chilly temps return with highs in mid 50s

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool back off
First Alert Weather: Cool back off 01:46

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Colder start to the day... 40s and 30s. Partly sunny and chilly this afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Some late showers.

Tomorrow: Early shower, breezy and milder. Highs in the 60s.... 70° possible S&W.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Wednesday: Much colder with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 7:42 AM EST

