First Alert Weather: Chilly temps return with highs in mid 50s
Forecast
Today: Colder start to the day... 40s and 30s. Partly sunny and chilly this afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Some late showers.
Tomorrow: Early shower, breezy and milder. Highs in the 60s.... 70° possible S&W.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Much colder with a late chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Thursday: Showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
