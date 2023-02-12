Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/12 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

What a gorgeous day Saturday turned out to be with wall-to-wall sunshine and crystal-clear skies. Although it was cooler than the last several days, we were still running above average with temps in the 40s.

For Saturday night, clouds will slowly increase in advance of a storm currently to our south. The city will see a low of 35, while the suburbs will drop into the 20s.

Sunday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds and then become mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers will develop, but these will mainly occur south of the city, especially in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The showers will creep north throughout the evening, becoming more widespread late. Overall, rainfall totals will be minor, with the highest totals confined to areas well south and east of the city. Our high will be 48. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 10:28 PM

