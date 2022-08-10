First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak.
As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.
Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
