First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Break from the heat
First Alert Weather: Break from the heat 02:42

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. 

As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. 

This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:57 AM

