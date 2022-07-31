First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/31 Sunday morning forecast

Morning! We're waking up to bright skies and very comfortable temps for this final day of July.

CBS2

We dropped to around 70 in the city overnight, 60s in the immediate suburbs, and even 50s in spots to the north and west.

This afternoon will once again warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area. It's another very nice day, although you'll notice more thin clouds streaming in as the day goes on. If you're headed to the beach, things are looking good... low risk of rip currents and temps in the low 80s.

Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, mainly after midnight. Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon.

After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Enjoy the rest of your weekend.