First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/11 Sunday morning forecast

Although not perfect, we are experiencing much better air quality than we have dealt with during the past week. The current Air Quality Index is at 69, which is moderate.

CBS2

Numbers between 60-80 are likely for the rest of the weekend, as the final vestiges of smoke and haze pivot through the region. Monday is when the air quality should completely return to normal levels.

Our temperatures warmed up back to normal levels Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. For tonight, a few showers are possible. Otherwise, skies will become partly cloudy late, and lows will be mostly in the 50s. The city will drop to 65.

Sunday will see the return of summer heat, and temperatures will spike into the mid and upper 80s. Some areas of interior New Jersey may flirt with the 90-degree mark. The day will feature of mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two is possible very late. A moderate risk of rip currents will be in place for all area beaches.