First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/17 Tuesday forecast

First Alert Weather: Sun returns Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Sun returns Tuesday 02:35

Forecast: We're in much better shape today with plenty of sunshine and less humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 70s again. 

Things remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the 50s and 40s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead: Some rain pushes in tomorrow night (mainly after midnight) with things winding down early Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies (especially into the afternoon) with highs around 70. 

We shape up on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 80. Then temperatures spike on Saturday with highs in the 80s and even 90s -- feeling more like summer!

First published on May 17, 2022 / 7:22 AM

