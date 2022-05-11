Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/11 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: More clouds in the mix
First Alert Weather: More clouds in the mix 02:26

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with highs around 70 again. Some clouds stick around tonight, but it will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s. 

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 again.

Looking ahead: Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. 

As for this weekend, we'll see sct'd showers on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

