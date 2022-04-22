Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/22 Friday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Beautiful Earth Day 03:10

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today will be a beautiful finish to the week with mostly sunny skies. It'll be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A mild breeze with gusts to 20-25 mph will kick in for a time this afternoon as well.

It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 40s for most (some 30s N&W). For Saturday, a bright morning will give way to some more clouds into the afternoon. A spotty late day shower is possible with highs around 60.

 Any lingering sprinkles early Sunday morning will give way to partly sunny skies. Temps will be tricky thanks to a stationary front setting up over the region. Highs will likely range from the 70s west to just the 50s out east (mid 60s for NYC).

 Monday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and staying on the cool side with temps in the upper 50s before a rain chance moves in at night.

CBSNewYork Team
April 22, 2022

