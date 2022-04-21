First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/21 Thursday forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

CBS2

After another chilly start, clouds will be on the increase through the day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few isolated showers are possible by late afternoon, but they'll be very hit or miss.

CBS2



Any lingering drops exit this evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows will be in the 40s for the suburbs to around 50 in the city.

CBS2

Tomorrow will be a fantastic finish with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: The weekend looks dry. Can't completely rule out an isolated sprinkle Saturday, but again it's looking very spotty. It won't be quite as warm (temps around 60). Sunday will be partly sunny with a big range in temps... 50s on the east end to well into the 70s inland (mid 60s for NYC).