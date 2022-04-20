First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/20 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s, but it will be a better looking day with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be on the chilly side (40s and 30s) with frost advisories across some of our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers in the afternoon and highs near 60.

Looking Ahead: Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70.

Saturday won't be quite as warm (low 60s) under mostly to partly sunny skies. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 60.