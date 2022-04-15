First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/15 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and 10+ degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will start off clear and breezy with just a few more clouds overnight.

Showers gradually work their way in tomorrow starting well N&W with the best chance in and around the city in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s again.

Looking Ahead: Easter will be breezy and a bit cooler with morning wind chills in the 30s/40s and highs only in the 50s.

Monday will remain cool (50s) with some rain developing late in the day and into the night.