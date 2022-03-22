First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/22 Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight remains quiet with temps falling to around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
As for tomorrow, showers/rain fill in during the afternoon and linger into the night.
Looking Ahead: Pockets of heavy rain are likely early Thursday morning that could lead to some minor flooding; for the remainder of the day, expect at least a chance of some lingering rain/shower activity.
As for Friday, we'll see lingering clouds and perhaps some stray showers with highs in the upper 50s.
