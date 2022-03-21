First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/21 Monday forecast
Forecast: Today will be sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the low 60s. Some extra clouds spill in tonight with perhaps a shower here and there, otherwise it should remain dry.
As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Looking Ahead: Showers/rain fill in Wednesday afternoon and linger into at least the first half of Thursday with perhaps some pockets of heavy rain early Thursday morning.
As for Friday, expect lingering clouds with highs in the upper 50s.
