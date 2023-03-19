First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/19 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday turned out to be another nice day, despite a slight drop in temperatures from Friday. As we move through the night, a strong cold front will drop temperatures even further, as winter delivers a parting blow. With the passage of the front, winds will become gusty, which will send wind chills into the teens and twenties.

A stray flurry or two is also possible throughout the night, especially north and west of the city. Our low will be 32, while the suburbs will drop into the 20s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with blustery conditions. Our high will be 42, but with the winds gusting up to 30 mph at times, the real feel numbers will be in the 20s and 30s.

The gusty winds and dry air have led to a Red Flag Warning issued for all of New Jersey through Sunday.